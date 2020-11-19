Hazrat Shah Jamal’s Urs starts today

LAHORE : The 393th Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal will begin here on Thursday (today).

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate the Urs celebrations after laying traditional "Chadar" on the grave of great sufi saint of the Subcontinent. Auqaf Secretary Zahid Saleem Gondal, DG Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and a large number of devotees will be present.

The Auqaf Department has allocated special grant of Rs 133,000 for holding Urs and free food distribution. Meanwhile, police have made foolproof security arrangements for the occasion.