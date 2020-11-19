close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

17 corona patients die in Punjab

Lahore

LAHORE : Around 17 COVID19 patients died and another 489 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,509 in Punjab, while confirmed virus cases reached 111,626 in the province.

