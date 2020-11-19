17 corona patients die in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Around 17 COVID19 patients died and another 489 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.
The toll of fatalities reached 2,509 in Punjab, while confirmed virus cases reached 111,626 in the province.