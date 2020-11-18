President Arif Alvi stresses women’s role in uplift process

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need for necessary measures to ensure women’s involvement in the development process so as to make them functional part of society.

Addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here, he said that since people of Pakistan had own values they did not need to look towards the West for adopting everything.

He said that the West gave rights to women about 200 years back, while Islam did the same thing about 1400 years ago. Since Islam is a complete code of life, we must always seek guidance from our religion in all aspects of life, he added.

The president said that the government and the employers should make adjustments in such a way that a working woman should feel comfortable on her return from maternity leave.

He said that investment made by parents, society and the government in women’s education should not be wasted and the country should benefit from their abilities.

He said women might work from home in the present situation. Although the ratio of girl students in universities is higher than boys the situation is contrary so far as the employment situation is concerned. He said this anomaly must be removed by giving equal job opportunities to both genders.

The president congratulated the graduating students and their teachers. He gave away certificates and gold medals to the successful students.

Earlier, in her welcome address, PIFD Vice-Chancellor Dr Hina Tayyaba Khalil congratulated the graduating students and highlighted the commitment of the faculty in their efforts to support students throughout the process.

Around 845 students of bachelor’s programme from batches of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 were awarded degrees whereas seven students of MPhil from batch of 2019 also received degrees.