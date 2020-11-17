close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

Cops accused of torture

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

LAHORE: A school manager Monday accused policemen of torturing him in Johar Town area. The campus manger/principal, Javed Iqbal, recorded a complaint before the police that at least three people, two of them he suspected were policemen, entered the campus and one of them introduced himself as AC Model Town. The suspects started creating nuisance, he complained and said he could not recognise the person who introduced himself as AC Model Town. He alleged that the policemen subjected him to torture and the torture was recorded in a camera. He demanded justice.

