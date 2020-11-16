January will come and go seeing PTI in power: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had now given the January deadline for removal of the government adding that January would soon come and go with the government firmly saddled in power.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of PTI leader Qurban Fatima here, Qureshi said the PDM should demonstrate responsibility, as India was trying to create chaos and unrest in the country. “It is duty of the government to manage security of people as well as political leaders. However, the opposition should also understand the enemy,” he said.

Qureshi hinted that the opposition earlier demanded immediate lockdown and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and after the second wave of the pandemic it should perform a responsible role.

“The masses should not take the coronavirus lightly,” he advised.

Terming the opposition's rhetoric of ending the incumbent government by January just a wish, Qureshi said the opposition was in a state of confusion.

“Sometime, it criticizes the Establishment and sometime it seeks relief from it. The parties in the PDM have no unanimous stance,” he added.

He said India was hatching conspiracies to damage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as it wished economic instability in Pakistan.

"We have to foil the nefarious designs of India by maintaining unity in our ranks".

He, however, added that the whole nation was united against the enemies' evil intentions.

“The enemy is planning to create law and order situation in our country, Qureshi said.

He said India had established terrorist training camps and was spending Rs80 billion to damage CPEC.

“We have reports that India could resort to terrorism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. India is constantly violating the UN Charter, Geneva Convention and UN Security Council Resolution- 1373 (2001),” he said.

Qureshi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for highlighting the Indian state-sponsored terrorism in their Tweets.

Responding to a question on the chances of an atomic war between Pakistan and India, the foreign minister observed that India was well aware of Pakistan's capabilities.

He, however, urged the world to take notice of the circumstances in the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to put evidences of Indian state-sponsored terrorism before the world at different fora.

About the Afghan peace process, he said peace in Afghanistan was linked to peace in Pakistan and vice versa.

To another question, Qureshi said Pakistan did not make any delay in presenting evidences of Indian-sponsored terrorism at the international forums.

Pakistan has also discussed evidences at the diplomatic level.

He, however, added that Pakistan had irrefutable evidences about involvement of India in terrorism.

Talking about the Karachi incident, he said one political party expressed satisfaction, while the other showed dissatisfaction.

“Similarly, many in the PML-N did not agree with the narrative of their leadership,” he said.

About the opposition’s allegation of pre-poll rigging in GB, Qureshi said they had sought suggestions from Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in two different sessions for ensuring transparency but they did not respond.

Qureshi said the PTI favoured transparent elections and maintaining the people's confidence in the election process.

He said the secretaries of different departments in South Punjab Secretariat were fully empowered as the rules of business had been amended.

To another question about US President-elect Joe Biden, Qureshi said that Mr. Biden had complete understanding of foreign affairs of South Asia, especially of Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.

“However, Pakistan will continue to convey its point effectively before the new US administration,” he added.

About inflation, Qureshi remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no soft corner for any mafia adding that minimizing inflation was the top priority of the government.

Qureshi stated that there was no shortage of wheat in the country.

He said the food departments in Punjab, KP and Sindh had enhanced the wheat release quota.

Qureshi remarked that inflation had also increased across the world.

“Economic recession, due to coronavirus, has severely hit the world. Many governments at international level mishandled economies during the COVID-19 situation. The incumbent government also announced support price and subsidy for wheat. Similarly, crushing season of sugarcane has commenced and it will lower prices remarkably,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not give any NRO to corrupt elements.

About Nawaz Sharif's return, Qureshi said the government had written a letter to British government and the British Home Secretary was reviewing it.

“Besides, the government has also discussed the matter with the British High Commissioner in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is healthy now. Legally and morally, he should come back,” he said.

To a question, he said India was responsible for the LoC situation.