No letup in overcharging at Sahulat bazaars

LAHORE:Administration staff appointed at Sahulat bazaars failed to control overcharging as the sellers openly overcharge exposing the weakest level of governance and administration.

During a visit to Sahulat bazaars of Bhatta Chowk it was pointed out by this correspondent that a fruit seller was asking higher price of good quality fruits and selling lower quality of fruits at A-grade price. The administrative staff asked to identify the seller. But, he did not take any action despite the fact the seller admitted that he asked the higher rates of fruits against the officially fixed rates. The seller told the administrative staff that he did not own good quality item which was being sold at higher rates. He said these products were stored by someone else and put the A-quality fruits under the counter by saying that he would not sell it again. However, he started offering A-quality items even to the buyers who did not bother the prices.

This is not the situation of only one Sahulat bazaar of the city. Factually, this practice is going across the city in these bazaars while the administrative staff deputed there is fed up with their duties and want to close down these bazaars so they are performing duties halfheartedly.

Further, massive overcharging continued across the city as the fine imposed by the government authorities on the sellers failed to create deterrence among them. The price of chicken meat, live bird was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs221 per kg, while it sold at Rs240 per kg and meat gained by Rs29 per kg, reached Rs320 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 380 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 94 per kg, B-Grade Rs82 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, and it sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar sugar-free potato was sold at Rs85 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs85 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs61 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55 to 58 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade fixed at Rs150 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs240 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs130 to 140 per kg, and C-grade at Rs110 to 115 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar B&C grade mixed sold at Rs160 per kg.