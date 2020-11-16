Three killed in traffic accidents

Three men lost their lives in road tragedies in parts of the city on Sunday. A man was killed on II Chundrigar Road within the jurisdiction of the Mithadar police station. Police said the victim was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle ran him over.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Haris. Similarly, 25-year-old Ramzan, son of Jamal, was run over by a vehicle near Nagan Chowrangi within the limits of Sir Syed police station. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy.

Separately, a vehicle ran a man over near the Lucky Cement on Superhighway. The body was taken to ASH for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified

Firing incidents

Three people were wounded on Sunday in separate firing incidents in parts of the city. A 24-year-old youth, Saddam Baloch, son of Siddiq Baloch, was wounded in a firing incident on Ahmed Shah Road in Lyari within the jurisdiction of the Baghdadi police station. Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said the youth was shot twice by unidentified persons for reasons yet to be known. A case was registered and investigations are under way. In another incident, 33-year-old Anus Ahmed, son of Taskeen, was shot and injured in the Malir area within the limits of the Saudabad police station. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Police said the man was shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid and they had registered a case.

A 45-year-old man, Abdul Haq, son of Ghulam Hussain, was wounded in a firing incident in a bungalow located on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in Defence Housing Authority. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the initial investigation suggested that he was shot by friends, namely Ali Mohsin and Ahmed, for reasons yet to known. Further investigations are under way.

Teenager injured

A teenage boy was injured by a kite string in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on Sunday. According to police, the mishap took place in Liaquatabad No. 2 within the limits of the Liaquatabad police station of District Central.

The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 15-year-old Salman, son of Riaz. Police said the boy was later discharged from the hospital.