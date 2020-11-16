Centre to cover expenses if Kashmore tragedy victims need treatment abroad

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday met with the victims of the Kashmore gang-rape incident and promised that the federal government would provide financial assistance if the mother and the minor girl were to go abroad for further treatment.

The governor conveyed the prime minister’s message to the victims that the federal government would bear the expenses if they were needed to be provided with medical assistance at a foreign hospital.

He was talking to media as he visited the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) to inquire about the health of the minor girl and her mother. He said the prime minister had become saddened and sorrowful due to the Kashmore tragedy and that the PM had given stern directives to the law-enforcement agencies to bring to justice the culprits behind the heinous crime.

He appreciated police for taking prompt action to help the victims of the Kashmore rape tragedy and to catch the culprits involved in the inhuman incident. He particularly praised the services of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kashmore Police Muhammad Bux Buriro for showing courage, bravery and intelligence in catching the main culprit.

He said the PM had telephoned the daring officer of the Kashmore police to appreciate him. “I also salute him (the ASI) as he is our hero. He will be conferred the most prestigious civil award and will be invited to the Prime Minister House for a meeting with the prime minister,” said the governor.

He hoped that the arrested accused involved in the Kashmore tragedy would be handed down exemplary punishment. He also paid tribute to the mother of the traumatised minor girl for “showing courage and taking a stand against the oppressors behind the Kashmore tragedy”.

The governor said he had given cash assistance of Rs500,000 to the mother of the minor girl for her financial support. He said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi “has taken upon himself to ensure” welfare and education of the minor girl and also to provide a job to the mother. “The Ministry of Maritime

Affairs will give a scholarship to the minor girl.”

NICH Director Prof Dr Jamal Raza briefed the governor on the treatment being given to the minor girl. The governor said he should be personally contacted if in case there was any difficulty in the process.

Last week, the rape of a woman and her minor daughter in Sindh's Kashmore caused outrage across the country. However, police in Larkana said late Friday evening the prime suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape had been killed by an accomplice.

According to the deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police for Larkana, Nasir Aftab, the main suspect who was arrested following the Kashmore gang-rape, Rafiq Malik, was shot dead by an accomplice as police drove him to an area to identify the whereabouts of others suspected of committing the crime.

After seeing him with police, Rafiq's accomplices opened fire at him, causing the suspect to be injured, DIG Aftab said, adding that Rafiq succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

A second suspect named in the child abuse case, identified as Khairullah Bugti, was arrested during the operation, Aftab added. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Kashmore, Amjad Shaikh, the arrested suspect disclosed various suspected locations of Bugti during interrogation and that he be taken to catch the absconding man.

As police reached the RD-09 Police Station near Bakhshapur, Bugti — who was hiding — opened fire at the police officials and killed Rafiq. They, however, managed to overcome Bugti, detained him, and recovered weapons from his possession, the cop added. A police officer was also injured, SSP Shaikh said.