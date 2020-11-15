AIOU organises workshop to enhance research skills of students, teachers

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized one-day workshop in collaboration with MindMark Limited (U.K) and Herdfordshire Career Accelerator (HCA) to enhance and promote critical thinking and research skills of the students and teachers.

Faculty members of various academic departments of the university participated in the workshop.

The inaugural session of the workshop was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while the objectives of the workshop were shared by Dr Latif Ghondal, Executive Director, ORIC.

Addressing the participants, Prof.Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said, “Bridging the gap between university education and industrial sector’s needs is a prerequisite to bring industrial revolution in the country.”

He further said though bridging this gap is the greatest challenge for the education sector in Pakistan but without facing it they would not be able to attain self-sufficiency in the industry of technology.

The present scenario demanded university education to be oriented to developing and strengthening industrial skills in the students, he said.

The industrialists of the country needed to collaborate and cooperate with university teachers, research institutions and researchers to harmonize university education and industrial sector’s needs, he added.

On the other hand, universities are also required to direct their research to strengthening industrial sector in the country, he shared.