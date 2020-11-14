Bilawal-Maryam meeting was meant for seat adjustment

By news report

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday claimed that a meeting between the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was meant for seat adjustment. Talking to the media after meeting the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here, he said the PML-N was now asking the state institutions to remove Imran Khan from the driving seat though earlier it was demanding that they should not interfere in politics.

He said the PML-N wanted dialogue with the institutions under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said the military spokesperson had already made it clear that they were not interfering in politics and always supported an elected government. He said the results of Gilgit-Baltistan elections would strengthen the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the narrative of the opposition parties would be rejected by the masses.

He said the PML-N had entered a blind alley due to its anti-state narrative and soon its own members would raise voice against their leadership.

He said there would be more stability after the Senate elections in March 2021.

To a question, he said work on reducing inflation was in progress on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation would soon enjoy reduced prices of commodities. He said the Chaudhrys of Gujrat belonged to a good family and they will stand by the prime minister.

He said PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should never even think of Chaudhrys voting against Imran adding that the PTI would lead in Gilgit Baltistan polls followed by the PPP and independent candidates.

He said the PML-N would stand at the fourth position. He also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his health. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was getting better now. He said a good price of wheat would encourage farmers to grow more, which would bring prosperity.