Minister reviews industrial centres uplift work

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Punjab government took effective steps to accelerate the process of industrialisation in the province.

The minister was chairing a meeting to review the progress on development works in industrial centres and the process of colonisation in the province here at the Civil Secretariat. He said the vision of PM Imran Khan was to increase employment opportunities through industrialisation so the Punjab government was moving accordingly. The minister said that a multi-purpose complex would be set up in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park near the Motorway in Sheikhupura. Special Economic Zone in Bahawalpur would be inaugurated soon while a special economic zone would be set up in Sahiwal at 750 acre. He said that an industrial zone would be set up in Sialkot on 1,000 acre. The largest industrial estate of the country is being set up at Chobara on Layyah-Muzaffargarh Road in South Punjab.