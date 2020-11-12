Covid-19 kills 14 more, infects 720 in Sindh

Fourteen more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 270 cases have surfaced in Sindh. In the last 24 hours, 11,146 tests were conducted and the virus detection rate was recorded at 6.4 per cent, said the Sindh chief minister on Wednesday.

The province’s death toll from the infectious disease had reached 2,704, said Murad Ali Shah. The CM recalled 17 patients had died from Covid-19 on November 4 and 12 on November 6. “While the death rate stands at 1.8 per cent, we are losing precious lives to the viral infection every day; we have to reduce it by observing the experts’ guidelines,” he said. “We all have to bring about a change in our lifestyle by making SOPs a part of our day-to-day life, otherwise the government will have no option but to take drastic measures.”

In total, 1,760,918 tests have been conducted in Sindh which detected 152,072 cases and of them, 95 per cent or 141,446 patients have defeated the virus, including 449 who recovered yesterday.

The virus detection rate is 8.17 per cent in Karachi, 11.81 per cent in Hyderabad and 1.72 per cent in the rest of the province. The overall detection rate stands at 5.35 per cent in Sindh. Currently, 7,922 patients are under treatment: 7,562 in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 355 at hospitals. The condition of 329 patients is critical and of them, 35 are on life support.

Of the 720 new cases, 522 are from Karachi: 242 from District East, 155 from District West, 54 from Korangi, 51 from District Central, 32 from Malir and 18 from District West.

Hyderabad has reported 49 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 19, Sanghar 10, Matiari nine, Sukkur six, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro five each, Badin, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Shikarpur two each, and Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sujawal one each.