Rs5m reward announced for aiding Maulana Adil murder probe

Since no major progress has been made in the Maulana Adil Khan assassination investigation, the Sindh government has announced a reward of Rs5 million for anyone who provides information to the authorities that leads to the arrest of the culprits responsible for the scholar and his driver Maqsood Ahmedâ€™s murders.

A notification issued by the home departmentâ€™s additional chief secretary states that the information can be provided to any of the police stations. The government has made the assurance that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

The notice also said that the processing of the rewardâ€™s claim and the distribution of the money will be carried out in accordance with the relevant policies and standard operation procedures.

Dr Khan, who headed Jamia Farooqia and was a renowned scholar of the Sunni Deobandi sect, had been murdered by unidentified assailants on October 10. Motorbike pillion riders opened fire on his car after it stopped near a shopping centre in Shah Faisal Colony. His aide Umair, who had gotten out to buy something from a shop, remained unhurt.

The scholar and his driver, however, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Police are investigating to ascertain the identities and motives of the killers.

A couple of weeks ago, a high-level investigation team had recommended announcing a reward of Rs5 million for assisting the authorities in arresting the killers. Counter Terrorism Department DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, a member of the investigation team, had written to the home department in this regard.

The Karachi Ulema Committee had also observed a country-wide strike against Dr Khanâ€™s killing, and they had been supported by traders and transporters. Expressing dissatisfaction over the probe, they said that despite their 48-hour deadline to arrest the perpetrators, no progress had been made.