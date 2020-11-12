Better planning

Locust attacks, poor governance, bad planning, climate change and a lack of investment in seed technology and agriculture research have already resulted in a severe shortage of wheat, sugar and cotton in the country. It seems that the import bill of cotton will also be substantially high due to the record low production of cotton in the country. The people are already struggling with the challenges posed by unemployment. For low-income households, dealing with rising inflation will be quite difficult.

The government is requested to prioritise the agriculture sector in its economy planning to avoid the shortage of essential goods. Also, the government should make every possible effort to provide some relief to the people. The government must focus on enhancing domestic productivity that will definitely ease the problems caused by ever-soaring inflation, boost businesses and create more employment opportunities.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar