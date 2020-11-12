Multan Sultans edge Peshawar Zalmi in practice game

KARACHI: Shan Masood and Ravi Bopara struck solid unbeaten fifties to enable Multan Sultans to beat Peshawar Zalmi by 22 runs in their practice game here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Shan blasted 52-ball 66 not out and Bopara hammered 24-ball 57 not out as the duo catapulted Multan Sultans to a huge total of 194-3 in the stipulated 20 overs.

They added 87 runs for the fourth wicket unbroken stand. Shan hit five fours while Bopara smacked four sixes and four fours.

Earlier, Shan added 63 runs for the third wicket with South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, who chipped in with a 28-ball 43, hammering seven fours.

Adam Lyth struck 16-ball 25, smacking two sixes and two fours.

Hardus Viljoin, Carlos Brathwaite and Rahat Ali got one wicket each.

In response, Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 172-4. Sohaib Maqsood hammered spectacular 80 off 54 balls, smacking eight fours and two sixes. He added 99 runs for the second wicket association with Pakistan’s Test opener Imam-ul-Haq, who struck 34-ball 49, striking six fours and one six. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas and discarded Test seamer Junaid Khan claimed one wicket each.