Allama Iqbal Town drainage system to be upgraded

LAHORE:To tackle urban flooding issues before the next monsoon season, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has planned to upgrade the drainage system of Allama Iqbal Town with an estimated cost of Rs 828 million.

Officials said Allama Iqbal Town was one of the largest towns in the jurisdiction of Wasa Lahore as far as population is concerned. Sub Divisions fell in Iqbal Town area included Allama Iqbal Town Sub Division, Mustafa Town Sub Division, Ichra Sub Division, Samanabad Sub Division, Sabzazar Sub Division and Dholanwal Sub Division.

During a recent study, Wasa has identified critical spots in this locality where rainwater accumulated for hours due to inadequate capacity of Multan Road drainage system and drainage issue at Karim Block Market and adjoining areas. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that cost to improve drainage in critical areas falling in Allama Iqbal Town needs approximately Rs 828 million.

As per the Wasa’s estimates, it included drainage upgrade at Nishat Store and Karim Block Market with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million, Multan Chungi and Wahdat Road with Rs 213 million, Al-Hamad Colony and Neelum Block with Rs 113 million, Rehmanpura Chowk with Rs 320 million, Dobanpura with Rs 40 million and Nagra Road with Rs 42 million. The MD said that both long term and short term proposals were made for the above mentioned areas. He said at Nishat Store Karim Block, Wasa proposed a long term solution. During monsoon season and rain, water accumulates in large quantities in adjoining streets of aforementioned area. The rainwater in this area takes more than one to two hours to clear.

With an estimated cost of Rs 100 million, Wasa planned to lay (18”, 24’’, 30”) dia sewer line from Nishat Store Allama Iqbal Town to Karim Block Market Commercial Zone to dispose the storm water into existing sewer which will reduce the time of ponding to 1/2 hour.

At Multan Chungi, Wasa proposed a long term solution with an estimated cost of Rs 213 million. In rainy season, especially in monsoon season about 2 feet water ponding was observed usually on Multan Road. The storm water in this area takes more than 07 to 08 hours to clear. Wasa planned to lay of 48’’ dia sewer line with manual casing from Multan Chungi to Azam Garden Multan Road upto existing sewer line of 54”.

At Al-Hamad Colony and Neelam Block Wasa proposed a long term solution with an estimated cost of Rs 113 million. In rainy time especially in monsoon 2.50 to 3 feet rain water inundates at Al-Hamad Colony for 6 to 7 hours. Wasa will lay (18” 24” & 30”) dia sewer up to nearby 42” dia existing sewer line, the storm water can be dropped to clear the road within 2 hour.

Rehmanpura Chowk is also one of the problematic area for which Wasa proposed a long term solution with a tentative cost of Rs 320 million. The area of Rehmanpura Chowk is a low laying area as compared to Wahdat Road. In rainy season water inundates for 04 to 05 hours. Improvement/rehabilitation of trunk sewer from Rehmanpura Malik Chowk via Naqsha Stop, Pilot School to Allama Iqbal Disposal Station.

For the locality of Dobanpura, Wasa proposed a short term solution with a tentative cost of Rs 40 million. Dobanpura is a mushroom growth and ill planned area where mostly sewerage system was laid by MCL. On humanitarian grounds, Wasa was now looking after their water supply and sewerage infrastructure. Wasa proposed to lay down a 24’’ dia sewer to connect the existing sewer of Dobanpura to main conduit passing through Sabzazar and 80 ft road.

For Nagra Road, Wasa proposed a short term solution with a tentative cost of Rs 42 million. This road has a drain which acts as a sewage carrier for all the adjoining streets. During rain, the drain can’t bear the additional load of storm water and rain water remained accumulated for 3 to 4 hours. Rehabilitation/Improvement of existing Nagra drain was proposed.

The MD said that Wasa Lahore was committed to adopting leading practices and technology for enhancing service quality and sustainability. While working on sustainable development goals and rain water management, Wasa was able to achieve one of the indispensable targets by the construction of underground water tank for instant storage of rain water at Lawrence Road.

He said after the execution of this project Wasa succeeded to tackle urban flooding issue at Lawrence Road, even during the peak rain of 189 mm. “I appreciate all efforts of dedicated staff of Wasa Lahore who works efficiently every year to clear Lahore city in the least possible time,” he said adding at the same time, Wasa was enthusiastic to find best methodology for improvement to attain perfection.