Shallwani leaves for Turkey to explore options for tram service

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani, who also holds the additional charge of the Karachi commissioner, has left for Istanbul to review the functioning of tram service in Turkey to materialise a tram project in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the KMC, during his visit to Istanbul, Shallwani would explore potential partners for the tram service, which is a project proposed under public private partnership.

The administrator initially discussed the idea of running a tram service in the Saddar area of Karachi during a meeting with the Turkish consul general. Later, the idea was extended and other areas of the city were also included in the proposed project.

Shallwani is expected to meet officials and representatives of tram service companies in Istanbul to discuss the possibilities and arrangements of initiating a similar project in Karachi under the public private partnership mode.

The KMC administrator will also explore opportunities to provide education and trade facilities to the youth of Karachi. Meanwhile, the administrator said the roundabouts of Karachi would be auctioned for beautification as this would not only increase revenue of the KMC but also end monopoly of a few people.

Beautification designs, he said, would have to be approved by the KMC. “Business community should come forward for uplifting of Karachi's libraries, roundabouts and parks,” the administrator said, while addressing a dinner in his honour hosted by the Z group of companies founder and MPak Business Forum chairman, Zeeshan Altaf Lohya.