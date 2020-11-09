Trump mocked over press conference

WASHINGTON: It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel but a suburban garden centre next to a sex shop.

The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent "lawyers" news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. Trump quickly clarified, however, saying the "big press conference" would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of Pennsylvania’s biggest city.