Ex-dean KMC appointed Gandhara varsity VC

PESHAWAR: A former dean of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Prof Ejaz Hasan Khan was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Gandhara University Peshawar.

He is a graduate of Khyber Medical College (KMC). Prof Ijaz Hasan did MPhil and PhD from Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Rawalpindi. He is FCPS (Pak), FRCP (Edin), Fellow College of Pathology Pakistan. He did a diploma in medical education and administration. He is a scholar and master in health professional education at the Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Prof Ijaz Hasan twice remained elected member of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is also a member of the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRA). He is on the editorial board of many journals and is on the reviewer list. Prof Ijaz has authored more than three dozen research articles published in national and international journals. He attended many national and international conferences.

He has authored three books on devotional poetry (Naat). He has penned the first-ever book of Naat in English (Mercy to Mankind). He has written a book about pathology. It was published by PSCP. He is the co-author of a booklet on chemical pathology. He remained president Pakistan Society of Chemical Pathology and general secretary of Pakistan Association of Pathologists. He also served as principal KMC and principal of the Northwest School of Medicine Peshawar.