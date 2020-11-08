Vintage, Classic car rally kicks off

PESHAWAR: The 11th annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 kicked off from Khyber Rifles Mess in Khyber district on Saturday.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) and Classic Land Rover, the ancient and unique cars from 1930 to 1970 models, including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Mustang, MG, VW, Mini and others are part of the rally. The organisers said that this time foreign tourists were also participating in the rally.

The cars came to Peshawar via Pak-Afghan Highway and the historic Bab-e-Khyber from Khyber district. They said that a colourful grand show of Vintage and Classic cars and music programme would be arranged at the Peshawar Services Club today. The families can enjoy the unique car show and the music to be kicked off at 10am and continued up to 4pm at the Peshawar Services Club.

After the grand show in Peshawar, the classic car racers from Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore would then leave for Multan where they would join the participants of the rally from Karachi, Multan and other cities. The racers from Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore would then start their journey towards the scenic Galiyat and the tourist resort Khanpur, which is the final destination of the rally.

The organisers said the launch of the 11th annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 from Khyber district is aimed at highlighting the importance of scenic places and tourism in the merged districts to lure more tourists to the serene sites.