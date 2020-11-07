CPO resolves 9,439 complaints at Khuli Kutcheries

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas held 259 ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here at CPO office during current year to solve the public complaints.

According to a police spokesman, the complaints of over 9,439 citizens who attended the ‘Khuli Kutcheries’’ were solved during the period.

He informed that as many as 9,807 applications were submitted by the citizens.

The ‘Khuli Kutcheries’’ being held by the CPO to address complaints of the citizens were cancelled due to coronavirus while the CPO continued to address the complaints of the citizens which were being received through WhatsApp and Social Media.

He informed that the CPO had issued directives to police officers concerned on the complaints of the citizens and contacted them personally whose applications and complaints were received through WhatsApp.