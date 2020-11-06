Bosnian president calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Šefik Džaferovi met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations came under discussion. The COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and is proud of strong bond of love and support between people of two countries. Both discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures. The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.