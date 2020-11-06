Newly-elected, outgoing SCBA members call on CJP

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Latif Afridi, the newly-elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday expressed his resolve to support rule of law and independence of judiciary.

He assured cooperation after he, along with newly-elected office bearers called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed here today in the Supreme Court. Felicitating the SCBA President Abdul Latif Afridi and office bearers, the Chief Justice of Pakistan welcomed them and said there must be complete harmony between the Bench and the Bar for the betterment of the institution.

The Chief Justice further said that the Bench and the Bar are two wheels of the same chariot of justice. During the meeting, the outgoing members of the Supreme Court Bar Association headed by Syed Qalb-e-Hassan were also present.

Bidding farewell to the outgoing SCBA president and his cabinet members, the Chief Justice of Pakistan praised their services for the betterment of the institution. The outgoing President (SCBA) appreciated his lordship’s contribution for administration of justice.