Second wave

The National Command Centre, at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and attended by the provincial chief ministers as well as other officials, has decided to go along with the decision made by the National Control and Operation Centre to avoid another complete lockdown, as Covid-19 cases rise sharply in the country. According to Minister Asad Umar, 2000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, and the number continues to rise, as do the number of deaths.

The figures so far are nowhere near what they were in June this year. But the government has said sensibly enough that it is anxious to avoid such a situation. However, as PM Imran Khan emphasised, the government is eager to do so by ensuring people follow SOPs rather than by enforcing other measures, which lead to hardship and economic downfall. The government seems to agree with the opinion that there has already been a great deal of unemployment and a great deal of suffering due to these forced closures of businesses and industry. The prime minister has said that industry will continue to operate as long as SOPs are followed. Asad Umar has also explained that in cases where the SOP regarding the wearing of masks is violated, a small fine will be imposed and in return for that fine, three masks will be handed out to the person violating the rule.

This is a sensible measure adopted from Gilgit-Baltistan, which had first implemented it. The idea is to drive home the message that SOPs must be adhered to and that there can be no diversion from this. In addition, marriage halls have been given restrictions regarding hours of operation and it has been suggested that marriages be conducted in the morning before night sets in so that outdoor premises can be easily used. So marriage halls will not immediately be closed down completely. The same applies to other places, where possible. The prime minister has said no decision has as yet been taken on schools and they will for now remain open, of course with the required measures to ensure safety. What happens next depends largely on the behaviour of the people. Asad Umar has pointed out that the rise we are seeing in Corona now, or the second wave as it can be called, arises from how people ignored the problem after June when cases began to decline. The prime minister has also ordered that necessary emergency equipment be provided to all hospitals in case there is a national emergency.

We certainly hope we will not reach the levels that were seen in June this year. That we can do only if SOPs are strictly adhered to and the government takes measures to implement what it has announced. The decision to close markets by 10pm and leisure centres earlier could help control the virus although there is no guarantee that this will succeed in stopping it from spreading. We hope that whatever measures are necessary are taken for this purpose.