Army chief vows protection of people living along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along the Line of Control (LoC) during his visit to the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevalent situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formations.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the resilience of Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LoC. He said the Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along the LoC.

The Army chief was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment. Gen Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard.