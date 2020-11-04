ANP reiterates demand for Ijaz Shah’s resignation

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday reiterated the demand seeking the formation of a truth commission and resignation of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah over his controversial statement.

Addressing a gathering at Khanmai Union Council here, he said that the statement of the interior minister had ridiculed the sacrifices of the ANP leaders and workers. Aimal Wali said that the ANP leader and workers made the sacrifices for the restoration of peace. He maintained that the interior minister would have to go home before the selected prime minister.

The ANP leader said that the state institutions would have to tell the nation against whom the war on terror was fought. He threatened that the ANP workers would march on Islamabad if the interior minister did not resign within 10 days.

“The remarks of the interior minister have belittled the sacrifices of the ANP leaders and workers,” he added. He said that the protest gathering being held in Peshawar on November 22 under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement would pave the way for the ouster of the selected government. He maintained that the public mandate was stolen during the last general election.