Sahulat Bazar review: Edibles available at low rates in Sahulat bazaars, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Sahulat Bazaar at Shadman to review the prices and quality of essential commodities here Monday.

The minister said that flour, sugar, pulses, fruits, vegetables, meat and other items were available at cheaper prices in these bazaars than the markets. The minister was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan and members of the market committee. She visited different stalls and checked the prices and quality of the edibles and essential commodities. She talked to different visitors and inquired from them about their experience. Overall citizens expressed satisfaction on the arrangements.

Dr Yasmin said that on directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the quality and prices of different items were being continuously monitored. “We are trying to provide maximum relief to people. The purpose of these visits is to ensure supply of daily commodities to people on affordable prices,” she added.

She said that all the assistant commissioners were visiting the bazaars to ensure the availability of the commodities. The government is taking action against hoarders and profiteers, she said, adding that the PM wanted to provide maximum relief to people. Overall, people have given positive feedback yet we are still working on improving the services. Flour, Sugar, pulses, fruits, vegetables, meat and other items are available at cheaper prices in these bazaars than the markets. In all Sahulat Bazaars, the corona SOPs are being implemented in letter and spirit, she concluded.