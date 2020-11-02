20 cases of medical stores referred to Faisalabad Drug Court

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held here on Sunday.

The meeting was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. The medical store inspection reports of drug Inspectors were reviewed in the meeting. Total 40 cases against medical stores involved in different violations of Drug Act were examined during the meeting and hearing of pleas of medical store owners were made in this regard.

After hearing, the meeting decided to refer the cases against 20 medical stores to the Drug Court and getting the criminal cases registered against the owners of two medical stores involved in serious violations of Drug Act. Moreover, owners of three medical stores were given warning on presenting solid pleas and proof and 14 cases were adjourned till next meeting due to non-appearance of medical store owners.

The DC also reviewed the performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks which were playing with the health of patients. He urged upon sealing the medical stores immediately involved in sale of spurious and intoxicating medicines. The DC warned that corruption would not tolerated in the Health Department.

He strictly warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against drug mafia should be made result-oriented. ADC-G Umar Maqbool, Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, Sehrish and drug inspectors attended the meeting.