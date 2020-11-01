PML-N wants to cover up corruption: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Reacting to PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s statement Saturday, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the claim regarding IG Prisons Punjab were completely baseless.

The IG Prisons had neither been called by any government official nor given any instruction regarding Hamza Shahbaz. Whether it was Hamza Shahbaz or anyone else, all were equal before the law and they were being treated according to the law, he added. He said that the government believed in the independence of the national institutions. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had become habitual of defaming national institutions. "They want to cover up their corruption with such tactics and put pressure on all national institutions under a well-thought-out plan aimed at saving their corrupt leadership. But no conspiracy, no effort would succeed," he added. Raja advised Sanaullah to face the law with his leaders instead of making the institutions controversial.