Man working for ride-hailing service gunned down

A man working for a ride-hailing service was gunned down in Karachiâ€™s District Central on Saturday. Police said the incident took place near Qalandria Chowk in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood.

The body of the victim, who was identified as 28-year-old Abdul Bashir, son of Gul Jan, was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The suspects managed to escape from the scene of the crime.

After receiving information of the murder, police officials reached the crime scene and started their investigation. Police said the victim worked as a driver for a ride-hailing service and resided in the Manghopir locality.

Officials said the man was waiting for a passenger who had booked a ride when an unidentified assailant shot him once in the chest and escaped. Police said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Body found

The body of a man was found from bushes in Sumar Goth, said an official of the Steel Town police station. Receiving information of the discovery, police and rescue officials reached the spot and took the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the deceased is yet to be identified, adding that their initial investigation suggests that he was kidnapped and shot dead, after which his body was dumped.