‘27th October: the day Kashmir was invaded’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) organised an event to observe the Black Day, marking the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir State by the Indian troops on 27th October 1947, says a press release.

Chairman of Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain was the lead speaker who highlighted the illegality of Indian aggression. He cited historical evidence presented by Andrew Roberts, Stanley Wolpert, Alastair Lamb, and Andrew Whitehead which proved that India staged managed occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir state on the pretext of Instrument of Accession. According to Senator Mushahid Hussain, the Indian troops had already entered the State of Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Srinagar Airfield before the Instrument of Accession was signed.

Indian illegal Occupation was blatantly formalized on August 5th 2019 through annexations. An inhuman lockdown by Indian occupation forces has led to the loss of 0.4 million jobs and loss of $20 billion to the occupied state’s economy.

Senator Mushahid suggested a proactive role of think tanks, like IPRI, in the battle of ideas to counter the brazen violations of human rights and international law by the Indian occupation forces in The Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.