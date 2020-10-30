New policy unveiled under Sindh Police Welfare Fund

Acting on the directives of provincial police chief, Mushtaq Mehar, the Welfare Branch of the Sindh police has presented a new policy on welfare benefits for the law-enforcement force.

Officials said on Tuesday the inspector general of police had conducted meetings and issued the new policy, which could benefit the force by solving issues, and also presented a report to government in this regard. The salient features of the report are as follows.

Immediate relief

An amount of Rs300,000 is paid to the family of each of those police personnel who have embraced Shahadat or died during service (applicable with effect from April 8, 2019), and an amount of Rs50,000 is given to the family of each deceased cop.

The payment of these particular welfare benefits is to be made at the time of death; however, post-facto approval from the Range and Unit Welfare Committee should be obtained, and obituary, death certificate, heirship certificate, the CNICs of the deceased employee and beneficiary, conventional NBP account, recommendation of concerned SP/DDO, a guardianship certificate in case beneficiaries are minor children should be submitted.

Retirement grant

All retiring personnel of the Sindh police benefited from one last running basic pay which is applicable with effect from September 1, 2018, and the documents required are a retirement order, last pay slip issued by Accountant General Office, the CNIC of retiring cop, the conventional NBP account, and recommendation of concerned SP or the DDO.

Marriage grant

The welfare benefits include a marriage grant, i.e. two children of a Shaheed or a deceased, and serving police personnel will get the grant for their first marriage only. A Rs50,000 each will be given for two children (son or daughter) of a Shaheed or a deceased police personnel and Rs50,000 each for two children (son or daughter) of serving police personnel and Rs50,000 for serving police personnel on their own first marriage only, subject to the completion of the probationary period of three years.

The documents required as per the SPBWF Form (I) include: for the family of a Shaheed and a deceased, Shaheed declaration and obituary, CNIC of child (or Nadra-issued Form-B / FRC) CNIC of the parent, a copy of Nikah Nama or invitation card, conventional NBP Account. And for the serving police personnel, the appointment order, CNIC, Service Card, a copy of the Nikah Nama or an invitation card, conventional NBP Account, recommendation from concerned DDO or the SP are needed.

Scholarship

The Sindh Police Department has also included scholarships for children of policemen. All children of Shaheed, deceased and serving police personnel can benefit from it in all public sector universities and SZABIST & IBA. Children of Shaheed, deceased and serving employees studying in cadet colleges will also get 100 per cent scholarships (the police was approved by the SPBWF Board in its 12th meeting held on February 7, 2020).

Admissions on self-finance and sports basis will not be entertained. One hundred per cent of the admission fee and the tuition fee allowed subject to securing 65 per cent marks. Scholarships for Inter and O/A level students are available only for the children of deceased, Shaheed or medically invalid personnel due to police encounters, bomb blasts or terrorist attacks at par with the fee structure of public sector institutions.

The documents required as per the SPBWF Form (II) for Shaheed and deceased families are the Shaheed Declaration and Obituary, the CNIC of the child (Nadra issued Form-B / FRC) the CNIC of the parent, an attested copy of the fee voucher and the admission slip from concerned educational institute, and account number of education institute. The documents needed for serving personnel are the CNIC of the child, an attested copy of the fee voucher and the admission slip from the concerned educational institute, the account number of the education institute, and the recommendation from concerned DDO or the SP.

Position holders

The children of Shaheed, deceased and serving police personnel who secure positions in matriculation and intermediate exams from government educational boards will get Rs50,000 for the 1st Position, Rs40,000 for the 2nd position and Rs30,000 for 3rd position.

Documents needed

Children of Shaheed and deceased personnel will need to submit Shaheed Declaration/ Obituary, the CNIC of a child (Nadra-issued Form-B / FRC) the CNIC of a parent, an attested copy of the admit card and result, and Conventional NBP Account. For serving personnel, the CNIC of police personnel and child, recommendation from the DDO/SP, an attested copy of the admit card and result, and Conventional NBP Account.

Benevolent fund

In case of a widow and invalidation on medical grounds during a police encounter, a bomb blast or a terrorist attack, a monthly allowance at Rs5,000 will be given to the widows of deceased police personnel who died a natural death during service or incapacitated police personnel. A monthly allowance of Rs25,000 will be given to the widows of deceased police personnel who died with less than 10 years of police service and not entitled to get a monthly pension available with effect from April 1, 2019, (in case of the widow or children having been appointed against the deceased quota in police, then this benefit will be stopped. However, the existing Benevolent Fund and Maintenance Allowance i.e. Rs5,000 per month will continue).

The widow shall receive Benevolent Fund till her death subject to non-remarriage. In case, the widow of deceased expires or re-marries, the Benevolent Fund will be shifted to the guardian (to be appointed by court) for the minor children till the superannuation of deceased personnel or the minor attains the age of 25 years or he or she gets employed.

Medical financial aid

This benefit is available for serving police personnel, their spouses and children suffering from diseases, including hepatitis C and cancer, and needing kidney and renal transplant, liver transplant.

Also, in case of miscellaneous cases like firearm injury, accidental injury and fractures, bomb blast, injuries, other diseases, medical financial aid will be given.