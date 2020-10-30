Laudable efforts

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made it mandatory for the people to wear masks while stepping out of home after the number of active coronavirus cases crossed the 11,000 mark. It is a good decision that will ensure the safety of citizens. The government should simultaneously make appropriate arrangements for the provision of affordable masks. At workplaces, employers should provide high-quality masks to their employees. These small steps will help us fight against the current special circumstances. Our collective efforts are required to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad