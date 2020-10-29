271 offenders traced through Tenant Registration System

LAHORE:Lahore Police Operations Wing in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS) and ‘’Hotel Eye’’ software has issued details of the checking, registration of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through the system.

According to the report, in the current month, Lahore police registered 41,030 tenants. Accordingly, Cantt division police registered 7,713 tenants, City division 4,315, Civil Lines division 2,338, Iqbal Town division 3,090, Model Town division 11,634 and Sadr division registered 11,940 tenants through the TRS.

Lahore police also registered 4,673 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through the system. Police traced 271 offenders with old police record through TRS. Cantt division registered 170, City division 897, Civil Lines division 154, Iqbal Town division 34, Model Town division 238 and Sadr division police registered 3,180 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Operations Wing DIG Ashfaq Khan said that ‘’Hotel Eye’’, another software of Lahore Police, has also proved very helpful in arresting the criminals particularly proclaimed offenders. As many as 112,777 persons have been cheeked though ‘’Hotel Eye’’ and 91 offenders with old police record were traced during checking process through the software in the current month. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve the performance and register tenants and private employees through TRS so as to enable police to nab the habitual criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.