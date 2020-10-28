103,467 apply for 58 Tehsildar seats across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has received 103,467 applications for 58 seats of Tehsildar and 90,436 applications for 164 seats of Deputy Tehsildar.

According to details, the Punjab Public Service Commission collected Rs103.467 million for the Tehsildar seat fee while Rs94.36 million was collected for the Naib Tehsildar.

Recruitment of Tehsildar and Deputy Tehsildar across the province is to be done through Punjab Public Service Commission. The last date to apply for Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar seats was October 26.

The website link was also down due to high number of applicants while the Punjab Public Service Commission did not extend the deadline to apply despite the link and server being down leading to loss of money for thousands of people submitted the challan fee.

Candidates who submitted challan fee appealed to the Chairman and Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission to extend the date.