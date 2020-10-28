Havelian crash: ATR’s failure sequence triggered because of fracture in turbine blade

KARACHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board on Tuesday filed a progress report before the Sindh High Court with regard to Pakistan International Airlines’ ATR crash incident at Havelian in December 2016, mentioning that the ATR’s failure sequence was triggered because of a fracture of turbine blade consequent to one procedure anomaly of PIA maintenance.

Filing the progress report before the SHC, which was hearing a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the December 2016

flight PK-661 crash inquiry in which 42 passengers, including singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed and the crew lost their

lives, AAIB President Air Commodore Usman Ghani submitted that the

board was of the view the crash event was one of its kind that had never been experienced earlier on any other ATR aircraft internationally.

The AAIB submitted that there were two latent technical anomalies and one latent condition and failure events occurred in a sequence where one preceded another.