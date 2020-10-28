Two die after eating stale food

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A woman and a child died, and eight others were the survivors, when a family got unconscious after allegedly taking poisonous meal in Kaloi area of Mithi. Reports said the local residents shifted the family members to Mithi hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the critical injured were shifted to Hyderabad hospital. The woman Gullan and a seven-year old boy Sona could not survive. The police said the investigations are underway to determine the cause of their conditions, but in a preliminary examination it was found that the family had eaten stale food which caused poisoning.