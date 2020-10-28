close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

Two die after eating stale food

Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

SUKKUR: A woman and a child died, and eight others were the survivors, when a family got unconscious after allegedly taking poisonous meal in Kaloi area of Mithi. Reports said the local residents shifted the family members to Mithi hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the critical injured were shifted to Hyderabad hospital. The woman Gullan and a seven-year old boy Sona could not survive. The police said the investigations are underway to determine the cause of their conditions, but in a preliminary examination it was found that the family had eaten stale food which caused poisoning.

