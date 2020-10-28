Relying on tourism

Pakistan is home to beautiful places and historical sites that can attract a large number of tourists. Even though we are privileged to have all these amazing tourist spots, we haven’t used them properly to boost our tourism sector. Pakistan is not an economically strong country. However, through tourism, it can earn a good amount of revenue. Besides much-advertised northern areas, there are other attractive places throughout the country that can be used for tourism purposes. Many countries rely on their tourism sector to earn revenue. A few international travellers and bloggers who have been to Pakistan were shocked to see the beauty of Pakistan. They uploaded videos on their channels and showed the entire world how beautiful our country is. This exposure helped create a positive image of the country in the world that still thinks that Pakistan is an unsafe country. To promote tourism in the country, the authorities need to take adequate measures to make these places secure. They should also focus on improving the country’s infrastructure. Roads should be built so that tourists can travel easily. All basic facilities should be provided in remote areas to ensure that people can stay there for a night or two. If the government wants Pakistan’s economic growth, it should make use of the tourism sector.

Muhammad Abdullah Khan

Islamabad