Wed Oct 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

Funeral held

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

SIALKOT: A veteran newspaper seller, who died on Monday, was laid to rest in Tajdar-e-Madina graveyard on Shahabpura Road on Tuesday.

The funeral of Shabbir Ahmed was held at Jamia Masjid Doonga Bagh and newspaper hawkers, journalists and people from all walks of life attended the funeral. His Qul will be held Wednesday (today) at 9:00 a.m. at Jamia Masjid Doonga Bagh.

