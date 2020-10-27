GB student seats in Sindh varsities increased

KARACHI: The number of seats allotted for Gilgit-Baltistan in universities across Sindh has been increased on an emergency basis on the occasion of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to sources, the Chief Minister's House and the Department of Boards and Universities had directed the heads of universities to immediately increase the number of seats reserved for students in Gilgit-Baltistan and a formal proforma was also sent to the parties in this regard.

Among the universities which saw an increase in student seats were Sindh University, NED University, Karachi University, Dow Medical University, Mehran Engineering University, Dawood Engineering University, People's Medical University Nawabshah, Shah Latif University, Tando Jam Agricultural University, IBA Sukkur included. Dr Srosh Lodhi, Vice Chancellor, NED University, said that NED University has increased the quota of students from Gilgit-Baltistan from 6 to 10.

Dr Faiz Abbasi, Vice Chancellor, Dawood Engineering University, said that the number of seats for students of Dawood Engin­eering Univ­e­r­sity, Gilgit-Bal­t­i­stan has been inc­re­ased from 10 to 13, while 3 seats have also been added for Azad Kashmir.