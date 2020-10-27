Irish couple in their 80s finally marry 40 years after they met

DUBLIN, Ireland: An Irish couple in their 80s have tied the knot more than 40 years after they first met. John Bermingham, 86, and Mary Long, 83, got married in the civil marriage registration room in Tullamore Health Centre, County Offaly. The “young-at-heart” couple had planned on making it official a long time ago, but life got in the way. And they weren’t going to let the coronavirus pandemic delay it any further. Due to coronavirus restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, wedding numbers were limited. The couple first met in 1976 in a hotel but it would be another few years before the pair would meet again. At that point, Mary was “off men” but she eventually agreed to meet John for a coffee one evening. There was one rule though - there would be “no hanky panky”, she told Irish media. Mary says, “they wanted to be buried together as a couple, not that there was ever going to be an issue with that, but because they think in a more old-fashioned way, it makes things a bit more signed and sealed for them.”