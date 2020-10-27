LAHORE: Technical & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) acquired the services of Hospitality Management (HM) veteran Azam Jamil to head its HM division assigning him to

establish Tevta centre of excellence for HM at Murree.

According to Tevta spokesperson here on Monday, Azam Jamil whose career spans over three decades in hospitality industry enjoys a rich blend of experience in hospitality, tourism, marketing, people management and training and development. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman pointed out that hospitality services had local and as well as global demand along with offering attractive remunerations and excellent career growth avenues.

Besides, the development of Tourism Industry in the country announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan would usher in a phenomenal demand for trained HM professionals.