Tue Oct 27, 2020
Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup from today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2020

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 will kick start here from Tuesday (today). Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Shoaib Aftab, President Jinnah Polo and Country Club, informed 'The News' that the top six teams are included in the calendar of event of Pakistan Polo Association. He extended special thanks to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for sponsoring this eight-round tournament for raising awareness about breast cancer.

