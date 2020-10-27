Cycle race to Murree on November 1

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), in collaboration with Pakbicycle.com, will hold a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1.

"The Afghan team will also participate in the event, but they are waiting for their visas. Cyclists from all affiliated units, provinces and Islamabad will participate in the race," PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said in a message on Monday.

He said cyclists would also participate in an open category. "The passports of the Afghanistan cycling team have been submitted to the embassy but they have not been issued visas yet," he said.

He said the event would be inaugurated by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed. "The event will start from Pakistan Sports Complex and will end in Murree where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Major (R) Muhammad Latasab Satti and District Sports Officer Rawalpindi and members of Rawalpindi Cycling Association will welcome the athletes," he said. He said the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordinator (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has been invited as special guest for the closing ceremony of the event.