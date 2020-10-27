FBL, Hashoo Group sign accord

KARACHI: Faysal Bank in partnership with Hashoo Group has invited Overseas Pakistanis to open their Faysal Islami Roshan Digital Account, a statement said on Monday.

When maintaining a minimum deposit in their account, customers will be able to avail exclusive discounts at Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts and Hotel One properties across Pakistan, it added.

In the Phase 1, customers may avail exclusive packages at all Hotel One and Pearl-Continental Resorts in Muzaffarabad, Gwadar, Bhurban, and Malam Jabba, with access to all Pearl-Continental and Marriott city hotels to be included soon after.

In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hashoo Group and Faysal Bank Limited at Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi.

Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani said: “Working in line with the government’s mission to promote tourism, be it domestic, or international, we are pleased to collaborate with the Faysal Bank Limited and offer their Pakistani clientele abroad a unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty and warm hospitality that our country is recognised for.”

Faysal Bank Limited President and CEO Yousaf Hussain said, “Faysal Bank is fully committed towards the State Bank-led national cause of promoting the Roshan Digital Accounts.

Through Faysal Islami’s Roshan Digital Accounts, overseas Pakistanis can now easily avail a range of Shariah-compliant banking and investment solutions such as Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates with only a few clicks on their mobiles or computer, while in the comfort of their homes.