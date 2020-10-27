Project on anvil for sustainable development of Kohat division

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised arrangements to launch a comprehensive project in an effort to develop Kohat division on sustainable grounds.

The five-year scheme titled “Kohat Division Development Project” will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs15 billion. Under the proposed project, various development schemes would be initiated in three districts of Kohat division i.e. Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

The developmental schemes will be launched in agriculture, public health engineering, roads infrastructure, health, education and irrigation sectors. This was told to a meeting held here on Monday about the uplift of Kohat division with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

Advisers to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Himayatullah Khan, Special Assistant to CM Zahoor Shakir, MNA Shahid Khattak, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Kohat division commissioner and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in detail about different aspects of Kohat Division Development Project.

The chief minister termed the project as a milestone for the sustainable development of Kohat division and said that implementation of the project would have a far-reaching effect on the socio-economic lives of the people of Kohat division and usher a new era of development and prosperity.

He directed the relevant quarters for finalizing the necessary arrangements so that the project could be launched next week. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take elected representatives of Kohat division and other stakeholders onboard in finalizing schemes under the Kohat Division Development Project. He asked the authorities to ensure the approval of developmental schemes from the competent forums.

The meeting was told that 16 small dams would be constructed for drinking and irrigation water, adding that Rs2.98 billion were allocated for the project during the current financial year.

It was informed that the four PC-Is had been approved by the competent forums, project directors appointed, accounts opened at districts level whereas advertisement issued for recruitment of necessary staff for implementing the project.