Mon Oct 26, 2020
Dancer raped

LAHORE: A dancer has been raped by a policeman in Garden Town area. The victim told the police that the accused cop Kabir, who had hired her for a dance function, took her to a local hotel in Garden Town area and raped her. The IGP Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard. He ordered departmental and legal action.

