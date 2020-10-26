Afghan religious scholars call current war ‘illegitimate’

KABUL: More than 2,000 religious scholars from various provinces around the country at a gathering at the Loya Jirga hall in Kabul on Sunday called the current war “illegitimate” and called on the warring sides to avoid killing more Afghans. The religious scholars announced their support for the peace process and said further violence will destroy trust in the peace process. “Anyone who does something that leads to the shedding of Muslim blood, he will go to hell,” said Abdul Salam Abid, a religious scholar. “Discuss your disputes at the negotiation table,” said Habibullah Husam, a religious scholar.