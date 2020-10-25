MNA Shahida Rehmaniâ€™s car stolen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Rehmaniâ€™s car was stolen from outside her residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Saturday.
The Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker resides in Gulshan-e-Maymar, from where her car was taken away by unidentified thieves.
She had parked the vehicle on Friday night. At 11am on Saturday, it was gone. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
In another incident, a citizen was deprived of the battery of his car when it was stolen from outside of his house, where it had been parked, in Gulshan-e-Iqbalâ€™s Block 13-D. It might have been an attempt to steal the car, but the robbers could take away the battery only in early hours of Saturday.