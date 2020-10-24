KMU yet to refund fee after cancellation of entrance test

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Medical Commission has invited applications for the entrance test of medical and dental colleges, with Rs1500 application fee each, but the Khyber Medical University (KMU) that had received Rs3000 each from over 60,000 applicants for the same written test in the province is yet to refund the money.

“Each of us purchased scratch cards worth Rs3000 to put in its hidden pin number on our online forms to appear in a written test for the MBBS and BDS admissions. But now the government has changed its policy and PMC has been given the task to hold these tests but KMU didn’t refund our money so far,” said Mariyum, an applicant, while talking to reporters on Friday. A group of applicants led by Mariyum said that over 60,000 male and female students across KP had submitted their entrance test forms online along with Rs3000 each with KMU to take part in the medical and dental colleges test for year 2020 but the government has now tasked PMC to hold the test across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15 this year. “PMC has announced holding of the written test to be held on November 15 this year and started online registration but we are still deprived of our Rs3000 received by KMU,” another applicant said. Umar Gul Khan, the principal of the Mansehra Public School and College, said that KMU was yet to announce its policy on how it would refund the money as the latter had announced a written test date of October 18, which were cancelled because of the coronavirus and now entrance test policy was also changed. The manager of MCB, which sold the KMU scratch cards, said that the entire money obtained through sales of the cards was deposited in the institution’s account and they had nothing to do with it.